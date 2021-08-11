Socialist party leader Dr Fred M’membe with his running mate Dr Cosmas Musumali addresses journalists shortly after the filing in of Presidential nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SOCIALIST Party 2021 presidential candidate Dr Fred M’membe says voting back PF is the worst decision Zambians can ever make. And Dr M’membe has wondered how many individuals President Edgar Lungu wants to destroy, in reference to the Head of State’s threats that he will arrest UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. Speaking when he featured on Hot Fm’s ‘Hot Seat’ programme, Tuesday, Dr M’membe said the PF government had no capacity to handle the debt crisis. “We have a challenge when it comes to settling debt and whoever is coming into...