Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba with wife Irene address journalists shortly after he filed in his presidential nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEMOCRATIC Party leader Harry Kalaba has expressed confidence that he will carry the day in Thursday’s election, saying his party is issue-based and can heal the divide in the nation. And Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo says the high voter turnout is a sign that there will be a change of government. Speaking after he cast his vote at Push Community Hall in Linda Compound in Kanyama constituency, Thursday, Kalaba said he had presented his case to the people and it was now time for them to...