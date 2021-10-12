A WITNESS has told the Lusaka High Court that there was commotion at the Mandevu results totalling centre after UPND supporters confronted the returning officer who was alleged to have announced results which were not tallying with the GEN20 forms. This is a matter in which losing UPND Mandevu parliamentary candidate Aaron Mulope has petitioned the election of PF candidate, Christopher Shakafuswa, seeking nullification of the results, a recount, among other reliefs. When the matter came up for hearing before Judge Derrick Mulenga, Pamela Mukuka, 34, of Lusaka’s Ngombe compound...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.