PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the central government will use the local government as an avenue to enhance democratic expansion because the country saw a substantial erosion of its democratic values in the last 10 years. And President Hichilema has stressed that government wants to have a corrupt free relationship with suppliers. Speaking at the 65th Local government Association of Zambia annual conference, Thursday, President Hichilema said things that were abnormal seemed normal in the last 10 years. “The new dawn administration looks to use the local government as an avenue...



