ZESCO managing director Victor Mundende speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on parastatal bodies the at Parliament building on January 24, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal Bodies yesterday refused to accept ZESCO Limited’s submission of responses to queries cited in the latest Auditor General’s report because company Managing Director Victor Mundende failed to appear. At the beginning of the meeting, the ZESCO management team suggested that the meeting be delayed as Mundende was running late and would be there in 10 minutes. This was after Committee chairperson Brian Kambita asked about his whereabouts. However, about 25 minutes later, Mundende was nowhere to be seen even after several attempts were made to…...