FORMER Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says UPND’s first 100 days of governance is that of unfulfilled promises. And Kampyongo says if President Hakainde Hichilema thinks State House is of a low standard, then he is not ready to lead the people. In an interview, Thursday, Kampyongo said the UPND promised to reduce the cost of fuel and farming inputs but that had not happened. “Fuel today should have been a single digit but now we are being told that Indeni cannot be resuscitated and it is now going to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.