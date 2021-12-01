New Heritage party leader Chishala Kateka and her running mate Samuel Kasanka address journalists shortly after filing in of nomination paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka says it is unconstitutional for government to force citizens to provide evidence of COVID-19 vaccination before entry into government buildings. And public service workers are yet to make a decision on whether to agree, disagree or propose refinements on the pronouncement that civil servants are required to vaccinate for them to be admitted at work. In order to address the threat of the new variant Omicron and to prevent the advent of a possible imminent fourth wave, government announced that no one will be…...