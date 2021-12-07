Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane during the induction meeting of Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced the dissolution of Boards of Directors for the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA). And Dr Musokotwane has terminated the appointment of the government appointed Directors on the Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) Board. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, Monday, Dr Musokotwane has since thanked the affected persons and wished them well in their future endeavors. He said the new board members would be appointed once…...