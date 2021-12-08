THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has jointly charged and arrested former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji and former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba for failure to comply with the law whilst they served in their positions. Malanji and Yamba are alleged to have directly or indirectly influenced the transfer of K154,201,197 to the Zambian mission in Turkey without following the Law on Supplementary Expenditure as provided by Article 203 of the Zambian Constitution Act No. 2 of 2016. It is further alleged…...



