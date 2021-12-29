THE Public Accounts Committee has heard that the Ministry of Agriculture in 2017 procured 80,000 metric tonnes of urea fertiliser at a total cost of K839,366,520 from Rockliffe Trading FZC, a Dubai-based company without proper establishment in Zambia. And the Committee has heard that the Ministry debt swapped K839,366,520 worth of urea fertilizer with K160 million debt owed to three fertilizer suppliers in 2017 without the approval of the Attorney General. According to the Auditor General’s Report, the ministry debt swapped without any documentation and justification on the basis of…...



