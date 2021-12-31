Auditor General Dr Dick Chellah Sichembe addresses delegates at the controlling officer’s workshop at Cabinet Office in Lusaka on May 13, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Report of the Auditor General on the Utilisation of COVID-19 resources has revealed that as at October 31, 2021, the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) had accumulated debt totalling K394,686,450 from the procurement of face masks, due to failure to confirm availability of funds before contract award. And the report has revealed that the Ministry of Health awarded 36 contracts for the supply and delivery of 2,990,000 N95 face masks at a contract sum of K214,339,700, however, suppliers delivered KN95, a Chinese Brand, with an estimated loss to…...