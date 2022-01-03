KABWATA UPND aspiring candidate Andrew Tayengwa says the suspension of campaign rallies in the Kabwata by-election will not affect his popularity, stating that he has been campaigning since 2011. And Kabwata PF aspiring candidate Clement Tembo says he is confident that he will scoop the seat because he has been around longer than any of his competitors. Last week, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) suspended campaign rallies and roadshows for the Kabwata by-election in view of the escalating cases of COVID-19 in the country. In an interview, Tayengwa said…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.