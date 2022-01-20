POLICE in Ndola have arrested a Somali national for murdering his neighbour. According to police, the suspect reported the murder case to the police, claiming that unknown people had murdered his neighbour. Police have since charged Amar Hussain, 24, with murder and aggravated robbery. “On December 31, Hussain of house number 3121 Skyways, a manager at Hussein company situated in Ndeke Township reported that he discovered Mohamed Ali Sahro’s naked body lying in a pool of blood in the sitting room. Hussain told police officers that he went to check…...



