Defamation of the President accused Saliya Laisha hides her face after appearing in the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on 2nd February, 2022 - Picture by Dorothy Chaponda

A 24-YEAR-OLD Lusaka woman has denied a charge of defamation of the President. In this matter, Saliya Laisha is accused of alleging that the Head of State sacrificed the six Seventh Day Adventist youths who drowned on Lake Kariba. It is alleged that on January 5, 2022, in Lusaka, the accused with intent to bring President Hakainde Hichilema into hatred, ridicule or contempt, published a defamatory matter by word of mouth that the President had sacrificed the six Seventh Day Adventist youths who died in the Kariba dam so that…...