ACTING PF secretary general Nickson Chilangwa says his party does not accept the outcome of the recently held Kabwata by-election because it was not free and fair. And Chilangwa says there is an urgent need to reform the operations and management at the Electoral Commission of Zambia because in its current state, the commission cannot deliver credible elections. During a media briefing, Saturday, Chilangwa lamented that the Police were unleashed to intimidate their members and that ZESCO also played a part in rigging the vote. “As Patriotic Front, we do…...



