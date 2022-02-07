Former Kabwe Central PF MP Tutwa Ngulube speaks during a News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF disciplinary committee chairperson Tutwa Ngulube says the low voter turnout that characterised the Kabwata by-election is a sign of protest by the youths against the UPND leadership. And Ngulube says the former ruling party’s performance in the just ended by-election shows that people are still with the PF. In an interview, Friday, Ngulube claimed that most youths shunned the Kabwata polls because of President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to appoint old people to most positions. “Those young people that voted for Bally in huge numbers have failed to show up…....