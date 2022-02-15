MINEWORKERS Union of Zambia says local participation in the mining sector through local ownership will help stabilise the exchange rate because there will be no externalisation of funds. And MUZ General Secretary George Mumba says the union intends to set up a mine to prove that Zambians have the requisite skills needed for such an undertaking. Last month, MUZ announced its intention to set up and operate a mine either in North Western, Central or Luapula Provinces in order to create sustainable jobs for Zambians and help in the exploitation…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.