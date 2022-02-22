UPND Kamwala ward councilor Mainda Simataa has reported former Kabwata PF member of parliament Given Lubinda and another to the Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly being in possession of a community play park in Kamwala, which is reasonably suspected to be a proceed of corruption. And ACC has confirmed receipt of the report, saying the contents will be studied and the due process will follow. In a letter addressed to the ACC director, Simataa said he had received information that Lubinda and Andrew Lwenje, a teacher of Kamwala High School and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.