POLICE in Mambwe district of Eastern Province have recovered 63 by 50 kilogram bags of fertiliser believed to have been stolen from some farmers of Msoro ward in Mambwe Constituency. Confirming the development to journalists, Mambwe District Commissioner William Banda said the bags of fertiliser were suspected to have been stolen from the farmers under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP). Banda said the bags were recovered after a tip off from members of the public. “After receiving complaints from farmers and a tip-off from members of the public, I…...



