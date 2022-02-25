Ministry of Health permanent secretary for technical services Professor Luckson Kasonka speaks when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament Building in Lusaka on December 2, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Professor Luckson Kasonka says Honeybee is a “non-starter” and the Ministry will not pay anything because the contract was cancelled. Honeybee Pharmacy Limited’s lawyer Tutwa Ngulube recently asked government to honour its obligation to pay Honeybee US$4 million for the products which were consumed. But in an interview, Prof Kasonka described Ngulube’s remarks as an illusion, saying he actually wanted to find out if any money had been paid to Honeybee so that it could be retrieved. “I don’t even know who…...