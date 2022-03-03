FORMER transport, works and supply minister Yamfwa Mukanga says the K4.5 million released by government to fix potholes is a drop in the ocean. In an interview, Mukanga said government needed to allocate more money to road maintenance, as most bad roads needed resurfacing. “It is a drop in the ocean, RDA cannot do anything with it. They will not be able to achieve what is supposed to be done. I travelled to Luapula and I wouldn’t even understand how we can have a main road like that in Zambia…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.