ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says the UPND government cannot reintroduce fuel subsidies because the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who are “running Zambia’s economy”, can’t allow them to do it. In an interview, Thursday, Kabimba said there was no way the IMF could allow the UPND to subsidise fuel prices because it was one of the conditionalities which was given to government by the fund. “There is no other way that UPND can handle this crisis other than subsidising the pump price of fuel. But the problem that they have…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.