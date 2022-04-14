THE Zambia Police Service has advised members of the public to remain security conscious during the Easter period, saying it’s during this time that people take advantage and commit crimes. In a statement, Thursday, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba advised citizens to secure their homes as they go out for holidays and also to remain security conscious by not moving alone at night. He directed Commanding officers to ensure enough officers were deployed in communities and residential areas to ensure that patrols were conducted in a bid to fight…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.