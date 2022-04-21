INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has cautioned citizens against going overboard as they enjoy their freedom of expression, saying doing so would be tantamount to committing an offence. In a statement, Wednesday, Kajoba said the Zambia Police Service was concerned with the slowly emerging trend where some members of the public were issuing statements which the potential to jeopardise or endanger the country’s security. “The Zambia Police Service is concerned with the slowly emerging trend where some members of the public are issuing statements that have the potential to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.