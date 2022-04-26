PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says maybe the country should consider creating a law so that plunders can be locked up for as long as six months until they are forced to talk, as one of the neighbouring countries has done to recover billions of dollars. Asked during a press conference if it was fair to ask people who stole millions of public funds to simply surrender while others were jailed for small crimes, President Hichilema said the law existed for pre-trial bargaining. “I found laws in the ACC Act and the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.