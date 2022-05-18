JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says when one steals K200 or a chicken, there’s no alternative to jail time unlike those who corruptly loot public resources because the Anti-Corruption Act provides for amnesty in certain cases. And Haimbe says the President and all Ministers have declared their assets in one form or another. When asked by a caller during Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy programme whether it was fair that somebody who stole a K200 would go to prison but someone who had corruptly obtained millions did not go to prison,…...
