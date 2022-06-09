MEMBERS of parliament yesterday took turns raising points of order against each other over the ‘inappropriate’ attires in the House. Mpika PF member of Parliament Francis Kapyanga raised a point of order against Petauke Central independent member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda, saying he was dressed like a policeman. In her ruling, first Deputy Speaker Attractor Chisangano asked Banda to leave the House so that he can go and dress appropriately. “Honourable members, I think we should not waste time on the dress code. The people are waiting to hear…...



