FIRST Deputy Speaker Attractor Chisangano on Tuesday chased Chilubi PF member of parliament Mulenga Fube from Parliament for wearing a chitenge skirt. Fube was directed to go and change his attire, which he did before later returning to the House. This was after a point of order was raised by Petauke Independent member of parliament Emmanuel Banda who questioned whether the Chilubi MP was in order to dress like a woman. “The point of order is on standing order number 206, on dress code. Is the honourable member of Chilubi…...
