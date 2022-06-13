VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says some civil servants are so stiff that they are failing to move at the new dawn government’s pace in ensuring development. And Vice-President Nalumango says PF used the law to engage in corrupt activities. Meanwhile, Vice-President Nalumango says the positive effects of the reduction in inflation might take time but will “surely start showing”. Asked what rot her government found when she was featured on ZNBC’s Frank Talk programme, Vice-President Nalumango said “a lot of it”. She said the work culture of some civil servants was…...



