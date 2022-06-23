L-r: Joseph Akafumba, KBF ,HH, Charles Milupi, Felix Mutati and Ernest Mwansa at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi says the alliance has no problem with Kelvin Bwalya Fube launching Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) as a political party because that does not mean he is leaving the alliance. Commenting on KBF’s announcement that he would launch the ZMP party in August this year, Milupi said the UPND Alliance had no issue with his decision. “So far, nobody has indicated that they want to leave the alliance. None of the contributing political parties has indicated [that] they want to leave the UPND Alliance. Other political…...