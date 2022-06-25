DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga addesses journalists during a press briefing at his office in Lusaka on September 29, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested a Lusaka businessman for money laundering activities involving over K4 million. Meanwhile, DEC says it has also arrested two Lusaka businessmen and a lawyer for using deceptive statements as inducement to solicit for over K90 million from international donors to fund SMEs. In a statement, Saturday, DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga said the commission had arrested Lewis Chisenga for money laundering. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU), has arrested a businessman for money laundering activities involving…...