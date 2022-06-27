MAZABUKA Mayor Vincent Lilanda has called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the alleged land scandals involving councillors and senior council officers. And Lilanda has denied receiving any bribes, challenging anyone with evidence to report him to the police. Last week, a land scandal in which some UPND Councillors in Mazabuka are involved in illegal selling of plots was unearthed. An audio call recording went viral in which Mazabuka Central ward councillor Chrisphine Hamangaba and former Bennie Mwiinga councillor Breven Chizyuka are heard admitting that they received money amounting K50,000…...



