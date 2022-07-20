NAKONDE PF member of parliament Luka Simumba says sometimes, politicians forget where they are coming from once they get into power. And Simumba says the government will only be commended once the newly recruited teachers are added to the payroll. Commenting on Vice-President Mutale Nalumango’s statement that opposition lawmakers must not paint a perception that Zambians were suffering so much, Simumba said some people were failing to have even two meals a day. “This is where you can see that when there is power, sometimes they forget where they are…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.