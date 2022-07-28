ANTI-CORRUPTION Commission (ACC) Director General Gilbert Phiri says the Commission’s autonomy is undermined by the requirement to submit some of its cases to the Director of Public Prosecutions to secure consent to prosecute. And Phiri says the law fails to provide for adequate safe haven for whistleblowers who may come under serious threat. Meanwhile, Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe says despite putting in place measures to fight corruption, evidence has shown that the vice has increased. Speaking during the National Anti-Corruption Policy consultative meeting, Wednesday, Phiri said Legislation needed to…...



