PF Member of Central Committee and former Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng'andu addresses journalists during a press briefing at the party secretariat in Lusaka on September 3, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu says the Smart Zambia Phase II project and Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway were cancelled by the previous government, questioning what the UPND administration was cancelling. Government recently disclosed that it had canceled some loan-financed projects to address the current debt challenges, among them the Smart Zambia Phase II project, Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriage, FTJ Luapula University and Medical Equipment purchase. However, Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo said the cancellation of some loan-financed projects was a Cabinet decision which was made way before PF was voted out of office. And when asked whether the PF government cancelled the Smart Zambia Phase II project and the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriage, Dr Ng’andu responded in the affirmative. He…...