INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi has wondered how the PF paid US$30 million to China Jiangxi for the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway if a contract never existed. FORMER finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu recently said the Lusaka-Ndola highway was in fact never signed as a contract, hence it never existed. “The two projects you’re talking about (Smart Zambia Phase II project and the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway) were cancelled. In fact, the Lusaka-Ndola highway was never signed as a contract so it never existed. There may have been an approval for the loan but it was never signed so there was nothing to cancel for something that wasn’t signed. The only [thing] signed is those traffic…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.