Anti-Corruption Commission public relations manager Timothy Moono during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture By Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged Ndozo Lodges proprietor Chrint Sichamba, his wife Eudora Nambela and son, David, for corruption involving over K781 million and more than $10 million. The trio has also been arrested for possession of 140 properties suspected to be proceeds of crime. According to a post shared on the Patriotic Front Facebook page, Sichamba has been a close associate of former president Edgar Lungu. In a statement, Monday, ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono said Sichamba had been charged with 26 counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged Ndozo Lodges Proprietor Chrint Sichamba and co-directors and shareholders of Mulozi Trading Limited, Eudora Nambela and…...