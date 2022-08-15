THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged Ndozo Lodges proprietor Chrint Sichamba, his wife Eudora Nambela and son, David, for corruption involving over K781 million and more than $10 million. The trio has also been arrested for possession of 140 properties suspected to be proceeds of crime. According to a post shared on the Patriotic Front Facebook page, Sichamba has been a close associate of former president Edgar Lungu. In a statement, Monday, ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono said Sichamba had been charged with 26 counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged Ndozo Lodges Proprietor Chrint Sichamba and co-directors and shareholders of Mulozi Trading Limited, Eudora Nambela and…...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe