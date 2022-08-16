COPPERBELT Province Minister Elisha Matambo says the ruling party won’t allow corruption and violence in the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections, vowing that “it will be a genuine fight this time around”. But former Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says the people of Kabushi and Kwacha will not vote for strangers. In an interview, Matambo said the Kwacha and Kabushi polls would this time around be held in an even environment. “This time around we are going into an election where we will have freedom of campaign, including them, and we will show him that what they were doing actually is alien, it is not supposed to be done in a democratic country like ours. So I want to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.