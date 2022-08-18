THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale for corrupt practices involving K8,500,000 and has further seized his Simonga Farm. In a statement, Thursday, ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono said Mwale, 51, had been charged with two counts of Corrupt Practices by Public Officer and one count of Possession of Property Suspected to be Proceeds of Crime. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence Stardy Mwale for corrupt practices involving K8,500,000.00. Mwale, 51, of Flat 21 Eureka Park in Makeni, has been charged with two counts of Corrupt Practices by Public Officer contrary to Section 19(1) as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act no. 3 of…...



