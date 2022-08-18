HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says many people doubted the free education policy, admitting that she also wasn’t sure but President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment made it possible to achieve it. And Masebo says today’s generation of youths is the largest in history, yet they face limited opportunities to engage politically, economically, socially and in matters of health. Speaking during the Annual National Youth Dialogue, Wednesday, Masebo said President Hichilema had insisted that the free education policy would be attained. “We are what we are, for some of us over 50 years because we had free education. So it was easy for us to rise. But for many youths today, that opportunity has not been there, especially in the rural areas. Even…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.