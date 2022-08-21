SOME protesting Chingola residents have burnt a guesthouse and servant’s quarter belonging to Chingola Mayor Johnson Kang’ombe due to the council’s decision to demolish illegally built structures in Kasompe area. And Chingola Municipal Council assistant public relations manager Evelyn Mulenga has confirmed that the council has demolished over 300 structures illegally built on the Kasompe airstrip, a land on title and belonging to the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority. Copperbelt Province acting commanding officer Sharon Zulu said the affected families accused the mayor of selling them the land in question. In a statement, Saturday, Zulu said the incident was believed to have occurred on Saturday at around 02:00 hours. “Following the planned demolishing [exercise] at Kasompe airstrip reported to council sometime…...



