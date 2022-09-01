THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo for allegedly involving in corrupt practices in the procurement process of 50 ambulances. In a statement, Thursday, ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono said investigations revealed that the Ministry of Health procured 50 ambulances from IVECO South Africa Limited at an inflated total cost of US$13,750,000, without following laid down procurement procedures. He said Mulalelo as Chief Planner- Infrastructure, at the Ministry, was part of the Ministerial Tender Committee that approved the procurement of the ambulances. “Former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Kakulubelwa Caroline Mulalelo has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission for corrupt practices. Mulalelo, 47, of Meanwood Ibex Hill in Lusaka,…...



