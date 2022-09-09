PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the government has commenced a process to amend provisions relating to the death penalty and criminal Defamation of the President. And President Hichilema says there is a need for those who did something wrong to have a sense of shame, adding that they must repent and shouldn’t make noise. Meanwhile, President Hichilema has bragged that the UPND government has managed to fulfill its promises within a year of being elected into office. Speaking when he officially opened the Second Session of the 13th National Assembly, Friday, President Hichilema said there would be no citizen put on death penalty. “To ensure that the country has harmonised penal provisions, government has commenced the process to repeal and replace…...



