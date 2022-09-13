UPND Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi says he is a bit disappointed that a “supposedly intelligent person” like Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube can continue issuing disparaging remarks against the UPND government. In an interview, Milupi said he expected Bwalya to articulate what he would do for the country instead of fighting individuals and raising non-issues about the ruling party. “There are a lot of positive things [that we have done]. We cannot be derailed by one individual who has not even coordinated what he is going to say to this country. But we welcome him to the political scene. But we expect him to articulate what he is going to do for the country and so on instead…...



