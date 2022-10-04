MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says the increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to K28.3 million in the 2023 national budget is nothing to be excited about because they are just figures. In an interview, Mundubile claimed that the first K1.9 million from last year’s CDF was only disbursed last week in his constituency. He said the government should ensure that every exciting pronouncement was backed by implementation. “The excitement about CDF should not really be there. The CDF of last year was only accounting for four percent of the entire budget. That increase may take it to 4.5 percent. So if we’re going to develop this country, I think Zambians should not be restricted in the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.