L-r: Former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa, Mansa Central MP Dr Chitalu Chilufya, former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, Lusaka Province PF chairperson Kennedy Kamba and deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri at the party secretariat as they wait for President Edgar Lungu to file his nomination as party president ahead of the convention in Lusaka on April 7, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, former health permanent secretary Mulalelo Kakulubelwa and three Honeybee directors for corruption involving US$17,958,150.00. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC chief corporate affairs officer Timothy Moono said the five were arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the State, contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia. “The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested former Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, together with Former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Caroline Mulalelo Kakulubelwa and three Honeybee Directors for corruption, involving US$17,958,150.00. Dr Chitalu Chilufya, aged 50, of house no. 43010- Lilayi, Ms Mulalelo aged 47, of Plot no. 337 Meanwood…...