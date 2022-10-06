PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the French government for its support towards Zambia’s debt restructuring process. On the other hand, French Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou has delivered President Emmanuel Macron’s letter to President Hichilema, inviting the Zambian leader to visit Paris next year. Speaking during a meeting with President Hichilema, Wednesday, Zacharopoulou affirmed her country’s support towards Zambia’s debt restructuring programme. “I would like to speak also about the debt and I know it’s your priority and know that France is with you. It is very important we observe all the steps because now we see that it was excellent, the outcome of the creditors committee in July and the approval of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.