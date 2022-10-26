THE Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested former Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) Chief Executive Officer Priscilla Bwembya for corrupt practices. According to a statement issued by ACC head of corporate affairs Timothy Moono, Wednesday, Bwembya authorised the release of nine Toyota Hilux Vehicles to a “named political party” to use during the 2021 general elections, in apparent reference to the Patriotic Front. “Ms Bwembya aged 47, of Plot No. F/609/E/77/A184/C Foxdale, Chamba Valley, Lusaka has been arrested and charged with Wilful Failure to Comply with Applicable Law, Procedure and Guidelines contrary to Section 34(2) of the Anti- Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. Details being that Ms Bwembya, on dates unknown but between 1st January 2020 and 31st December…...
