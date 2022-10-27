FORMER Kwacha PF member of parliament Joseph Malanji says he is not a poor person, bragging that he had his first $1 million in 1993 and as such, he will continue donating to the people of Kwacha. At a briefing, Wednesday, Malanji said it was nonsensical and an insult for somebody to question how he bought his Land Cruiser. “I will be going to constituency to look at what I can do for the constituency and even for the churches. There are churches who are actually doing education programmes, we are still going to continue to work together, I will donate when it is necessary, this is not the end. Mind you, I am not a poor person, I have…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.