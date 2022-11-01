THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged an Assistant Director, Pharmaceuticals Services under the Department of Clinical Care and Diagnostics Services for conspiracy to defraud the government of over $17.9 million. In a statement, Monday, ACC Head-Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said Emmanuel Mubanga had been charged with one count of Conspiracy to Defraud the State, contrary to the Laws of Zambia. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged an Assistant Director, Pharmaceuticals Services under the Department of Clinical Care and Diagnostics Services for conspiracy to defraud the government of the Republic of Zambia of over $17.9million. Emmanuel Mubanga, 52, of Chabalamuwe area in Mansa has been charged with one count of Conspiracy to Defraud the State, contrary to Section 313…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.